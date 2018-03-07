Local nonprofit receives grant

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — The Family Service and Guidance Center received some good news on Wednesday.

They’re receiving a grant from the Joe and Janet Aleshire Venture Grant program.

The funds from the gift will help secure a music therapist who will conduct therapeutic drumming sessions for the center’s preschool children.

“This pattern repetitive movement is what builds healthy new brain pathways,” said Nancy Crago, director of Psychosocial and Autism Services. “And it helps detour from the negative of behaviors they’ve had before and builds healthier ways of coping with the world.”

The therapeutic preschool is an intensive program for children ages two through six who struggle with behavior.

Many children who attend forego traditional preschool settings for FSGC’s due to severe social and behavioral issues.