Minor injuries reported in 2-vehicle crash in Emporia

EMPORIA, Kan. (KSNT) – One person was reported to have minor injuries following a two-vehicle wreck in Lyon County.

The crash was reported just before 5:30 Tuesday evening in the area of W. Hwy 50 and Road G.

The driver of a 2011 Mazda passenger car, identified as Ashon Mayze, 23, of Emporia, failed to yield at a stop sign, according to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office.

Mayze then turned westbound from Road G onto Hwy 50, where he caused the driver of a 2005 Toyota Sienna Van, identified as Melissa Peters, 33, of Matfield Green to collide with his vehicle.

A 21-year-old passenger in Mayze’s vehicle and a 2-year-old passenger in Peters’ vehicle as well as Peters were not injured.

Mayze was reported to have suffered minor injuries but refused medical treatment. He was ticketed for failing to yield at a stop sign.