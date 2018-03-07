Missouri officer killed, 2 injured responding to 911 call

CLINTON, Mo. (AP) — Officials say a police officer was killed and two other officers injured after responding to a Missouri residence.

Missouri Highway Patrol Sgt. Bill Lowe said during a news conference that the Clinton County 911 center received a call Tuesday evening at 9:20 where two women could be heard screaming in the background. Clinton Police officers responded.

Shortly after their arrival Lowe says the officers were shot at by the suspect from inside the residence. Lowe says officers went inside in an attempt to apprehend the suspect who then fatally shot one officer and wounded the others. They were transported to a hospital for treatment. Their conditions weren’t immediately known.

Lowe says a SWAT team entered the residence but found the suspect dead at 12:10 a.m.

The officer killed has been identified as 30-year-old Christopher Ryan Morton.

No further details were released.

The shooting is seven months to the day since Clinton officer Gary Michael was shot and killed in the line of duty.

