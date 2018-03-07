Remains of missing Kansas girl found

By Published:
Laura Lee Dorey

RENO COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – The Reno County Sheriff’s Department said the remains of a missing girl have been found.

On Saturday, deputies and an investigator from the Reno County Coroner’s Office responded to rural farm property north of Haven. The owner found remains while working his land. The remains were transported to the Sedgwick County Regional Forensic Science Center for identification.

On Monday, a pathologist identified the remains as 17-year-old Laura Lee Dorey of Haven. Dorey had been reported missing by her family back on June 13, 2017. Her cause of death is still under investigation.

