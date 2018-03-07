Suspect identified in Missouri officer’s killing

Related Coverage Local law enforcement react to Missouri officer’s killing

CLINTON, Mo. (KSNT) – The Missouri State Highway Patrol have identified the suspect in the killing of a Missouri officer.

James E. Waters, 37, of Clinton has been identified as the suspect who shot and killed a police officer Tuesday night and wounded two others while they were checking on a disturbance at a Missouri home.

The officers went to the home in Clinton in response to a 911 call in which no one was on the line but a disturbance could be heard in the background.

The patrol said shots were fired at the Clinton officers soon after they arrived at the home at around 9:20 p.m.

Clinton, with about 8,800 residents, is about 70 miles east of Kansas City.

Officer Christopher Ryan Morton, 30, was fatally shot while trying to apprehend Waters. The other two officers were treated at a hospital. One of the wounded officers remained hospitalized Wednesday with moderate injuries. The other officer’s injuries were minor, the patrol said.

A SWAT team entered the home early Wednesday morning but found Waters dead.

Stosberg said the cause of Waters death is under investigation. A woman who was at the home was taken into custody. She has not been identified at this time.

Morton is the second Clinton police officer in the past year to be killed in the line of duty. In August, Officer Gary Michael was killed during a traffic stop. Ian McCarthy was arrested after a two day manhunt and has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder in the shooting. Prosecutors are pursuing the death penalty.