Three officers shot, one dead in Clinton, Missouri

CLINTON, Mo. (KMBC) – The Missouri Highway Patrol confirmed to KMBC 9 News three Clinton Police Department officers were shot before 10 p.m. Tuesday evening in Clinton, Missouri, and one of those officers has died. The other two were injured and are being treated.

The Henry County sheriff said the officers were gunned down at a home on Grand River Street.

Sheriff Kent Oberkrom said late Tuesday evening a seven-block area around a home in Clinton has been blocked off, and the Missouri Highway Patrol said Troop A SWAT, Clinton Police Department, Henry County Sheriff’s Department and other agencies are on scene of a barricaded suspect.

Neighbors tell KMBC 9 News they’ve been asked to say inside.

The shooting is seven months to the day since Clinton officer Gary Michael was shot and killed in the line of duty.

Update: 3 Clinton Police Officers have been shot in a residence in Clinton, MO. One of the officers was killed. The other 2 were injured and are being treated. #UltimateSacrifice #service — MSHP Troop A (@MSHPTrooperA) March 7, 2018

Update: Officer Involved Shooting in Clinton, Troop A SWAT, Clinton PD, Henry Co Sheriff’s Department, and other agencies are on scene of a barricaded suspect in Clinton. — MSHP Troop A (@MSHPTrooperA) March 7, 2018

Update: Officer Involved Shooting in Clinton, media staging area at Clinton Library Parking lot. (2nd and Green) Updates to follow. — MSHP Troop A (@MSHPTrooperA) March 7, 2018

We are currently assisting Clinton Police Dept with an officer involved shooting. — MSHP Troop A (@MSHPTrooperA) March 7, 2018