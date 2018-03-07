Three officers shot, one dead in Clinton, Missouri

KMBC Published:

CLINTON, Mo. (KMBC) – The Missouri Highway Patrol confirmed to KMBC 9 News three Clinton Police Department officers were shot before 10 p.m. Tuesday evening in Clinton, Missouri, and one of those officers has died. The other two were injured and are being treated.

The Henry County sheriff said the officers were gunned down at a home on Grand River Street.

Sheriff Kent Oberkrom said late Tuesday evening a seven-block area around a home in Clinton has been blocked off, and the Missouri Highway Patrol said Troop A SWAT, Clinton Police Department, Henry County Sheriff’s Department and other agencies are on scene of a barricaded suspect.

Neighbors tell KMBC 9 News they’ve been asked to say inside.

The shooting is seven months to the day since Clinton officer Gary Michael was shot and killed in the line of duty.

