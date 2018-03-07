Winds finally relax, warmer weather leading into weekend

Aside from a few passing clouds here and there, tonight will be mainly clear. Those breezy winds will finally start to subside, as well. North and northwest winds will fall to a range of 5 to 10 mph overnight tonight. Lighter winds and fairly clear conditions will allow temperatures to bottom out in the 20s. Some spots could get as cold as the upper teens by daybreak.

Plenty of sunshine is on tap for Thursday, with little to no cloud cover in the way. The main difference for Thursday is that winds won’t be nearly as strong. Highs in the 40s and 50s will go along with just a light/variable wind. It will still be dry, but there won’t be gusty winds to carry and help spread any grass fires that do spark.

Mainly sunny conditions carry over into Friday, but it will be noticeably warmer with widespread 60s. Some southern areas could graze that 70° by Friday afternoon.

However, it is a brief warm up. It will still be mild on Saturday with 50 degree weather, but Saturday will also see more clouds and a rain chance. Scattered showers during the afternoon into the early evening could mix in with a few wet snowflakes late Saturday night into early Sunday morning. That’s only if the moisture lingers late enough into the night as temperatures fall back into the 30s.

This chance of rain and maybe a few wet snowflakes is due to our next cold front that will move through, resulting in a cooler start to the new week. A mix of sun and clouds for Sunday will go along with high temperatures only in the 40s.

A gradual warm-up will move in throughout next week though, with the return of near 60 degree weather expected by midweek.