3 new pets looking for a new home and family

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Helping Hands Humane Society has several pets looking for a new place to call home.

Peru is just one of those animals. He is a 2-year-old cat and is extremely outgoing, happy go lucky and loves to cuddle.

He’s neutered and already has all of his vaccinations and would be great for any family, young and old.

Peru’s friend Daniel is a little more shy and laid back than Peru. He’s also 2-years-old, neutered and vaccinated.

Daniel has short hair, so he takes care of most of his own grooming. Overall he’s a low maintenance guy.

Hayden on the other hand is full of energy. She would love to play catch and go for trail walks.

She is a sprayed, 4-year-old, pit bull mix. She doesn’t know any tricks but she would love to learn some with help from a new family.

Hayden, however would do best in a home with no small children due to her high energy.

During March Madness, the Humane Society is having a special on March 22 and 23. All cats and kittens are a sweet $16 and on March 24 and 25 they are an elite $8.