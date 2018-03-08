Data breach reported at 3 NE Kansas Applebee restaurants

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A data incident affecting certain payment cards used at multiple Applebee’s restaurants has been reported.

RMH Franchise, who owns multiple restaurants across the United States said upon learning of a potential incident they launched an investigation and believe an unauthorized software place on the point of sale system at certain Applebee’s restaurants was designed to capture payment card information and may have affected a limited number of purchases made at those locations.

Certain names, credit or debit card numbers, expiration dates and card verification codes processed during limited time periods could have been affected. RMH Franchise said the exact dates vary by location.

Between December 6, 2017 and January 2, 2018, the Applebee’s in Topeka, Manhattan and Emporia were all reported to have been affected.

The company said Payments made online or using self-pay tabletop devices were not affected by this incident.

The breach was discovered on February 13, 2018. Law enforcement were notified about the incident and are cooperating in the investigation. The company said they are continuing to closely monitor their systems and review all security emasures to help prevent something like this again.

For more information contact 888-764-7357.