Kansas Highway Patrol employee killed in crash

By Published:

PARK CITY, Kan. (KSNT) – The Kansas Highway Patrol is in mourning Thursday morning after a KHP employee was killed in a crash in Sedgwick County.

The two-vehicle crash was reported just before 4 p.m. Wednesday on southbound I-135 in Park City involving a KHP motorist assistance vehicle and a semi.

The driver of the motorist assistance vehicle was taken to a Wichita hospital where he later died from his injuries. His name will be released after family have been notified.

The driver of the semi refused medical treatment at the scene, according to KHP.

KHP tweeted Wednesday night, “We are heartbroken tonight, after one of our KHP Motorist Assist Technicians died following a traffic crash this afternoon. Our thoughts are with the Technician’s loved ones at this time.”

