Lighter winds, warmer days ahead

We’re tracking lighter winds across Northeast Kansas…finally! No need to worry about the hair today! Expect wall-to-wall sunshine with temps warming close to 50° by this afternoon. Remember, our average high temperature for this time of the year is climbing and it’s now up to 54°. We’ll stay below that seasonal standard today, but even warmer weather is on tap tomorrow! Enjoy the gorgeous March sunshine and those calm winds will make all the difference today too! For the first time this week – we can enjoy a nice little walk around the block! It’s also worth noting that it’s still not a great idea to do any outdoor burning. We realize spring burning season is upon us – but it’s still very dry out there.
You’re already in the right place for the latest weather information across Northeast Kansas. Be sure to check back for regular forecast updates, as the weekend weather-maker slides in. You can also download our KSNT Storm Track Weather App for free right here. It’s also available (for free) on your local mobile marketplace – Android, iPhone, etc. It’s the very best way to get an up-to-the-minute forecast on-the-go! No matter where you are, we’re always watching and always tracking!
Have a great day!
– KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Kyle Borchert