TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Topeka Police Department is searching for a suspect in a north Topeka shooting early Thursday morning.

The gunshot victim’s injuries are not severe, according to the TPD Watch Commander. Police are currently investigating in the area of NW Taylor St. & NW Waddell St. First reports of the shooting came in just before 1:30 a.m.

A description of the suspect is not yet available.

KSNT News will update this story as we learn more details.

Officers are investigating a shooting in the area of NW Taylor and Waddell. The victim received minor non-life threatening injuries. The suspect is known and at large. A press release will come at a later time. — Topeka Police (@Topeka_Police) March 8, 2018