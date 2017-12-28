December 28, 2017 marks 50 years on air for KSNT

It was all made possible thanks to the dream of a Detroit man. Alan Bennett, who was in his late twenties at the time, researched to find the largest television market with only one television station and decided Topeka was the best place to start. Bennett just needed financial backing to get the station off the ground. He was able to to do that thanks to Ralph Wilson, the founder and owner of the Buffalo Bills.

“Bennett’s father was a physician in Detroit and he was Mr. Wilson’s personal physician, that’s what we’ve come to understand over the years,” said original KSNT employee Harry Strader. “They got to knowing each other…and (Wilson) gave (Bennett) the starter money, and here we sit 50 years later.”

Despite owning the station, Jim Evers, who worked for Wilson for more than 30 years, said Wilson didn’t get involved much in the day-to-day operations of the station. Instead trusting the team that was in place. Evers said KSNT (then KTSB) only survived the challenges of the first years on the air thanks to Wilson’s support of the station.

In 1982, Wilson sold the station and the called letters were changed from KTSB to KSNT.