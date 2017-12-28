December 28, 2017 marks 50 years on air for KSNT
TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) - On December 28, 1967, KSNT signed on to the air for the first time, originally as KTSB.
All Thanks to a Dream
It was all made possible thanks to the dream of a Detroit man. Alan Bennett, who was in his late twenties at the time, researched to find the largest television market with only one television station and decided Topeka was the best place to start. Bennett just needed financial backing to get the station off the ground. He was able to to do that thanks to Ralph Wilson, the founder and owner of the Buffalo Bills.
“Bennett’s father was a physician in Detroit and he was Mr. Wilson’s personal physician, that’s what we’ve come to understand over the years,” said original KSNT employee Harry Strader. “They got to knowing each other…and (Wilson) gave (Bennett) the starter money, and here we sit 50 years later.”
Despite owning the station, Jim Evers, who worked for Wilson for more than 30 years, said Wilson didn’t get involved much in the day-to-day operations of the station. Instead trusting the team that was in place. Evers said KSNT (then KTSB) only survived the challenges of the first years on the air thanks to Wilson’s support of the station.
In 1982, Wilson sold the station and the called letters were changed from KTSB to KSNT.
Covering the big stories
Over the last 50 years, KSNT News reporters have worked to tell the biggest stories of the day, every day. Some of the stories fade with time, while others are forever burned into the minds of the viewers and the reporters telling those stories.
Walt Biddle, a former reporter and news director in the late ‘60s and early ‘70s says a trial of two Topeka men has always stayed with him.
“A young man from Ohio named Kenneth Roth along with two Topeka youths were accused of murdering a cab driver,” said Biddle. ”It was the first trial that I had personally covered from start to finish.”
Sherriene Jones-Sontag who was an anchor and reporter at KSNT in the late ‘90s and early 2000s says she won’t forget covering Y2K.
“There was a lot of concern about what would happen to the computers in the country and in the world as we made that transition,” said Jones-Sontag. “So I spent my New Year’s Eve down at the statehouse building in a room full of servers wondering whether the state servers were going to crash.”
She also recalls covering how the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks impacted people in Northeast Kansas.
“Days like those when you come together as a team you know how important it is to know the stories and share the stories with the viewers so that they know what’s happening in their community.”
Decades of Talent
For the past couple months, former KSNT News talents from the past five decades have returned to help tell their stories and experiences working at the station.
On November 13, 2017, Nancy Perry, a former TV personality on KSNT, talked about her days as the "Romper Room" host. Back in 1967, the show aired live Monday through Friday from 9:00-9:30 a.m. Perry taught kindergarten at Avondale East Elementary School before taking the job of Miss Nancy on “Romper Room.” The studio-classroom show educated and entertained local preschoolers. Following her job at KSTB, Perry served as the president and chief executive officer of the United Way of Greater Topeka for 24 years.
On November 6, 2017, Bob Totten visited the station and had the opportunity to reflect on his time at KSNT as a reporter, assignment editor/producer, assistant news director and news director for the station. During his time at KSNT, the original call letters of KSNT, Totten covered a plethora of stories in the Northeast Kansas area including a number of presidential visits and a drug raid with former Kansas Attorney General Vern Miller. He even had the opportunity to have the first interview with a local couple who witnessed the attempted assassination of Pope John Paul II back in 1981. All of this with a news department consisting of four people.
Other recent KSNT News talents such as former KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Tom Hagen and former Anchor/News Director Nate Hill stopped by and even helped anchor and cover the weather for KSNT News' morning show.