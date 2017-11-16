KSNT News Special Report: Walking away from Westboro

Libby Phelps left in 2009. Growing up, picketing was part of her everyday routine.

"We're pretty much conditioned from birth that the way you love your neighbor is to warn them of their sins. So, telling them that God hates them and that they're going to hell was a loving thing to do," Libby said.

She says she walked away from the church because her family caught her wearing a bikini on a trip to the ocean.

"It wasn't like, oh so you wore a bikini, then you got in trouble, so you left. It was the way they reacted. I stood up for myself for once in my life and then I saw how they really were," she said.

Her cousin, Lydia Phelps says she left in 2015 and is the most recent member to leave. Lydia says she lost her job and her family was accusing her of having a sexual relationship with a young man.

"I remember my aunt asking me, 'Will you go to the doctor to prove it?' and I told her yes," Lydia said.

Libby and Lydia say once you leave, you can never go back.

"So I looked at my siblings and they were just playing and I went upstairs and I took everything from the public places, the bathroom, the hallway and everything. I took everything that was mine and I put it in my room so no one would see me taking my stuff," Lydia said.

KSNT News asked the church to comment on the claims, but leaders refused.