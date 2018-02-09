Topeka’s crime: A better tomorrow

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) - The Hi-Crest community in Topeka is no stranger to violence.

A KSNT News investigation found there have been 151 violent crimes in the Hi-Crest neighborhood in the last five years.

While the statistics are overwhelming, community leaders said Topeka's crime stigma can't be blamed on Hi-Crest alone.

Jessica Thompson has lived in Hi-Crest for the last four years.

"Hi-Crest is just like a lot of places in Topeka, we have drugs, we have violence, we have gun shots, we have just crime, period," said Thompson.

During her time in Hi-Crest, gunshots have not been uncommon. Gangs and drugs exist.

In 2015, the community was shaken when a gunman killed a 5-year-old girl, Lily Coats-Nichols.

"Lily was a little girl who had her whole life ahead of her and she's not the only one who had that stolen," said Carmen Anello, Lily's Aunt.

Coats-Nichols was riding in the backseat of her mother's car when she was hit by a bullet intended for someone else.

"We've had this just growing tragic violence happening within our city and it's affecting a lot of families, it's not just affecting ours," said Anello.

While many in Topeka assume its Hi-Crest that's at the center of the city's crime problem, our investigation shows that's not the case.

"I don't feel like people should just point their fingers at us, because we do have a lot of crime, but it's everywhere," said Thompson.

Police said it's perception that's preventing the problem from going away and breaking down stigmas in our community is the solution.

"It's very important that those stigmas, we try to work on breaking those down because if you don't go to a community, you really don't know what that community is like," said Chief Cochran.