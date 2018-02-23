Topeka’s crime: Ending a vicious cycle

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) - It's the end of a vicious cycle. A tough economy leads to poverty, poverty leads to crime and crime puts a strain on the economy.

Vince Frye, President and CEO of Downtown Topeka, Inc. is engaged in a full battle of fighting Topeka’s negative crime perceptions.

"We should be proud of our entire community,” said Frye. “When people have pride, a lot of the things people dwell on as negatives, often times aren't quite as negative as everybody thinks."

In 2017, Topeka had the most killings in the city's history, contributing to an already negative stigma.

A recent study released by The Greater Topeka Partnership showed roughly 40 percent of people feel the community's sense of personal and property safety is very poor or below average.

Paul Byrne is an associate professor of Economics at Washburn University. He wasn't involved in the study, but said feeling safe is key.

“People don't like to live in areas where they're either victims of crime or they think there's a higher probability of them being victims of crime, so they're just going to avoid those areas," said Byrne.

The study said nearly 40 percent of people who hold jobs in the Topeka-Shawnee County area, that pay at least $40,000 per year, commute to work. It also said poor public safety can impact the viability of a place.

“Every little thing can draw people in so it could be better schools, it could be lower crime, it could be a nicer downtown and more shopping opportunities,” Byrne said. “All of those things can have a positive impact and they just have to outweigh the other negative impacts."

Despite negative perceptions, there is an army emerging that’s dedicated to improving Topeka.

Kayla Bitler is the Strategic Coordinator for Momentum 2022, a six tier plan which focuses on improving the Topeka and Shawnee County community in the years to come.

"It's everything we want to do to make Topeka a place where people want to live, work, play and do business," said Bitler.

Through Momentum 2022, The Greater Topeka Partnership has laid out what they want to accomplish in the next five years. From improving job readiness, to creating more vibrant places and a better economy.

Topeka Police Chief Bill Cochran said he's hopeful the plan will have an impact on Topeka and the stigma surrounding the city.

“How do we change that image that Topeka is a safe place, it is a good place to raise a family, it is a good place to work and play,” Chief Cochran said,” “so, how do we continue to build that positive message? How do we work together to make that message more positive?"

It's that positive message Frye said more people need to focus on.

“Downtown in the future, and I'm talking the near future, will be the place that people want to go at night and on the weekends because they know something fun will be happening," he said.

Frye said he’s most excited about the Downtown Plaza. The plaza will be home to concerts, events and much more. It will be at SW 7th St & S Kansas Ave, all the way down to SW 6th St.

According to Amy McCarter, VP of Communications for the Greater Topeka Partnership, construction will begin around the end of 2018 and will be completed in the spring of 2020.