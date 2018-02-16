Topeka’s crime: Lessons from Lincoln

Similar to Topeka, Lincoln recently saw a spike in violent crime. In 2016 there were 11 killings, the most in the city’s history.

Lincoln Police Chief Jeff Bliemeister said they looked long and hard at what they could do to prevent that number from growing.

“We focused on was there things that we could be doing to prevent this type of crime and the reality is that we're going to continue to try and build partnerships and collaborations with citizens and leaders in the community," said Chief Bliemeister.

It paid off. In 2017 they had just one murder. That same year, the city of almost 281,000 people had five shootings with injuries.

Comparably, Topeka, a city less than half the size of Lincoln, nearly a population of 127,000 people had a record number of 30 killings and 65 shootings with injuries in 2017.

Chief Bliemeister said he gives credit to the Lincoln community for its response to violence.

“I can tell you that one of the strongest parts of our organization is the community policing aspect that is just it is part of the culture," Chief Bliemeister said.

It's similar to the efforts Topeka Police are asking from Topekans, to call police if you see something suspicious and get involved in the community.

Topeka Police Chief Bill Cochran said we can learn new things from other cities, but it's important to recognize demographic differences that make each community unique.

“When you start comparing cities to cities, there's certain things that you can compare, but there's also things that aren't the same and so what I think each individual community has to do, is identify what the issues are within their community, and then coming up with a plan on how to address those individual issues,” Chief Cochran said.

According to the U.S. Census Bureau, in 2016 the median household income was 14 percent higher in Lincoln than Topeka. Lincoln also has a slightly lower poverty rate than Topeka.

Lincoln's Director of Public Safety, Tom Casady, said economics are key in combating crime.

“If you want to live in a community where you feel safe, more than anything, you need good economics. that really predicts if a community will have a high crime rate or a low crime rate," said Casady.

He said spending money on economic development, early education and educating people for the workforce pays dividends in the long run.

“It really isn't the police,” said Casady. “The police are dealing with crime after it occurs for the most part and the antecedents to crime the things that come before crime happen sometimes a full generation earlier."