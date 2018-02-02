Topeka’s crime: What’s the problem?
TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) - Violent crime is no stranger to Topeka and it's tarnishing the city's image.
After a record number of killings in 2017, the frequency of violence hasn't stopped this year, and it's leaving families broken.
To truly understand the problem plaguing our community, you have to start at the beginning, at Eisenhower Middle School.
Vulnerability
It's not uncommon to see a cop popping in and out of classrooms at Eisenhower Middle School. It's there, where the culture of violence in Topeka is most vulnerable.
Nearly 91 percent of students at Eisenhower qualify for a free or reduced lunch. That's significantly higher than the state average of 48 percent.
But, in those halls is a man with one mission, and that's to help.
Officer Timothy Bell said most Topekans are oblivious to the problems plaguing kids here.
"You kind of live in a little bubble where you don't actually understand some of the conditions that some of the kids in the community live in," said Officer Bell. "So, when you kind of see where they come from and you see a lot of these issues, you understand that hey, he may be acting up here in the school, but he's actually dealing with some serious stuff back at home."
The Topeka Police Department started the "Our Kids" program in 2017. It focuses on mentoring developing boys, like Jessiah Burris.
"It's great because he helps me out a lot with everything that I need," said Burris.
Officer Bell said many of the kids he mentors are being raised by a single woman, one who may work multiple jobs, sometimes leaving kids home alone.
"The behaviors we see here at school and then that behavior here at school leads them to being suspended so then they're out in the streets and now it's just a vicious cycle of them getting prayed on by gangs and whatnot and getting in with the wrong crowd and doing drugs," said Bell.
That very cycle can lead to the tragic reality facing our community.
Mounting murder rates
In 2017 Topeka saw a record number of murders. 30 lives were taken from our community, destroying families.
Eighteen-year-old Arden King, one of them.
"His hopes and dreams became my hopes and dreams," said King's mother Kelly Briones. "It's the epitome of unfair and that doesn't go away."
Police said King's death was one of 12 related to drugs or gangs, and Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay is fed up.
"I don't want to talk to another parent this year and explain to them that their child was dealing drugs and in the course of that, they were murdered," Kagay said, "I don't want to have that conversation anymore."
There were 996 arrest related to drugs in 2017. Fueling the city's drug problem is gangs, that's how they make money.
According to police, one in 100 people who live in Topeka is a member of one of the nine gangs roaming our city's streets. Officers say those gangs prey on young people who are left without support at home.
"'You know, this is easy money, I'm going to hand out some weed to my friends and I'm going to go be a meth dealer because i have some connections and I'm short on cash, whatever,'" Kagay said. "They make themselves into targets by virtue of the decisions they make they place themselves in harms way."
It starts with our youth
KSNT News interviewed the community's top law enforcement leaders and they all said the solution starts with caring and kids.
"The benefits we reap with dealing with youth now, we may not see even when we retire, but those benefits are kinda hard statistics to track or manage, but the benefits are there, we do know that," said Topeka Police Chief Bill Cochran. "When these individuals become old enough to start making decisions on their own, that you know positive influences when they were younger become very important."
That's exactly what Officer Bell is trying to accomplish with the OK program.
"There is just a vicious cycle that we're trying to get in the middle of and trying to get that to go in a different direction. So, it's pretty cool to see them grow up and to see what they're going to be able to accomplish with a little guidance," Officer Bell said.
Officer Bell devotes a majority of his life to help these kids, even coming in on Saturdays to provide support. He said the program is already seeing success, but it's only the beginning of a long road ahead.