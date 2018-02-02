Topeka’s crime: What’s the problem?

It's not uncommon to see a cop popping in and out of classrooms at Eisenhower Middle School. It's there, where the culture of violence in Topeka is most vulnerable.

Nearly 91 percent of students at Eisenhower qualify for a free or reduced lunch. That's significantly higher than the state average of 48 percent.

But, in those halls is a man with one mission, and that's to help.

Officer Timothy Bell said most Topekans are oblivious to the problems plaguing kids here.

"You kind of live in a little bubble where you don't actually understand some of the conditions that some of the kids in the community live in," said Officer Bell. "So, when you kind of see where they come from and you see a lot of these issues, you understand that hey, he may be acting up here in the school, but he's actually dealing with some serious stuff back at home."

The Topeka Police Department started the "Our Kids" program in 2017. It focuses on mentoring developing boys, like Jessiah Burris.

"It's great because he helps me out a lot with everything that I need," said Burris.

Officer Bell said many of the kids he mentors are being raised by a single woman, one who may work multiple jobs, sometimes leaving kids home alone.

"The behaviors we see here at school and then that behavior here at school leads them to being suspended so then they're out in the streets and now it's just a vicious cycle of them getting prayed on by gangs and whatnot and getting in with the wrong crowd and doing drugs," said Bell.

That very cycle can lead to the tragic reality facing our community.