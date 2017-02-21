Kansas lawmakers consider boosting limits on contributions

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas legislators are considering a proposal to double the limits on contributions to candidates and political parties.

The state House planned to debate a bill Tuesday.

State Republican Party Executive Director Clay Barker said higher limits will allow money to flow to candidates and parties rather than independent “dark money” groups.

But critics predict campaigns will become nastier and more expensive.

The measure would increase the contribution limit for candidates for governor to $4,000 from $2,000.

The limit for state House candidates would rise from $1,000 from $500, and the limit for Senate candidates would increase to $2,500 from $1,000.

In addition, state and local party organizations could accept doubled the amount they now can from individuals and political action committees. The new PAC limit would be $30,000 a year.

